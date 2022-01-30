The new video shows us the Master Chief in action alongside such iconic characters as Cortana.

The television adaptation of veteran sci-fi shooter franchise from Xbox Game Studios, is one of the great events for fans of the Master Chief, after having enjoyed Halo Infinite, which has been a hit of nostalgia and an exquisite action title. The series for Paramount + has finally confirmed its release date along with an epic trailer.

The break from the NFL game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Cincinnati Bengals has been the time to break the news, The Halo series will arrive on March 24. The series will have the imposing paul schreiber in the role of the Master Chief, keeping Jen Taylor to give life to Cortana, whom we have also been able to see in this new trailer.

The series has promised to surprise fans with a story that will find its own path, keeping in mind that it will be difficult to satisfy perspectives as different as those found in the dedicated Halo fan community. The Paramount+ production was shown to us with a brief trailer at The Game Awards 2021 conference, however, a video like today’s was what fans were waiting for.

