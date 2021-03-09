Halo He tried for years to get out of video games to reach the movies and television, and although things did not go well, it seems that he will finally succeed.

The saga of master Chief will have its own live action in charge of Showtime, so the expectation is at its best, but maybe you should be a little conservative with your expectations.

In a recent interview, one of the production companies assured that not all fans of Halo they will be satisfied with the result, and some may be disappointed.

Halo might disappoint some fans

Kiki wolfkill, who is in charge of the team of the series of Halo, recently spoke with IGN about this new adaptation live action, and made it clear that it will not satisfy everyone.

This is mainly because he will seek to have a voice of his own, because he can explore more aspects of the universe of Halo, mainly the political conflict, and also that the public could expect different things.

‘It’s a first-person shooter where there is a limited amount of the character’s journey, because you want the player to put some of themselves into the character. So television lets us focus on the character and the story in a complicated way of doing in the video game. ‘

Hopefully it looks as cool as the live action that never came.

Wolfkill made it clear that they will be respectful of what it represents master ChiefBut with such a large community with its own expectations, some fans are likely to be disappointed that they are not met.

The producer mentioned that they will follow the line proposed by video games, but that they will try to try different things in the characters and situations that give them some freedom.

We don’t exactly know the full details of the Halo series yet, but we can’t wait for the first trailer to be revealed.

