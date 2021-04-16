Los Angeles (AFP)

American basketball legend Michael Jordan presents the late Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant the entry speech to the NBA Hall of Fame next May, after it was postponed twice due to the Corona virus.

The officials announced the hall that more than 50 members of the “Hall of Fame” are expected to participate in the event, and members of the Class of 2020 were asked to choose people who had already entered to accompany and present them. Jordan had previously delivered a crying speech during the honorary ceremony for Bryant in February 2020, a few weeks after his death in a helicopter crash on January 26 with his daughter, “13,” and seven other people, east of Los Angeles.

In addition to Bryant, the 41-year-old, former San Antonio Spurs superstar Tim Duncan, Kevin Garnett, who was crowned with the Boston Celtics in 2008, and six others, Duncan and Garnett will feature David Robinson and Isaiah Thomas, respectively.

NBA star Tamika Catchings will also be honored, and former Houston Rockets coach Rudi Tomyanovic, two-time champion «1994, 1995», and the latter will be presented by Hakim Aliwan, the Houston star at that time.