Mick Jagger is 80 years old and still fronting the Rolling Stones. Harrison Ford shot the fifth installment of Indiana Jones at that age; he has now turned 81. Joe Biden, the first octogenarian president of the United States, intends to be re-elected and extend his term until he is 86. “Life begins at 80,” Donald Trump, who is 77, wrote last year on his social network and aspires to surpass Biden as the oldest US president. In the gerontocratic American politics, Biden and Trump are not alone. They could be the younger brothers of twenty senators and congressmen. Many try to hold out as long as the body holds… And even beyond, as the leader of the Republican group in the Senate, Mitch McConnell, has revealed this week.

McConnell, 81, went blank Wednesday at a news conference in Covington, Kentucky, which he represents, just when asked if he was ready to run for re-election in 2026, which would extend his term. up to 90 years. The video of the moment is eloquent. It was half a minute of tension that impresses. McConnell was with a lost look, as if gone, despite his assistant’s attempt to get him to react. In addition, it was the repetition of another similar episode of last July 26 at the Capitol.

The senator suffered a fall at the Waldorf Astoria hotel in Washington in March that caused him a concussion. He was out for around a month. Although on other occasions he has shown himself to be perfectly lucid, in the Republican Party not only is his reelection in question, but also whether he can continue to be the leader of his group, even though his assistants have attributed what happened to dizziness and his doctor has said it’s alright.

Senator Dianne Feinstein, 90, also had a recent lapse in a Senate vote. Before, his long medical leave blocked Biden’s appointments of federal judges for weeks in the judicial commission, to which he belongs. He has announced that he will not be running for re-election next year.

Without going to those extremes, Biden has also had his setbacks. The President of the United States takes care of himself, gets some exercise and, as long as he doesn’t drink alcohol, even toasts with Coca-Cola at state dinners. His latest medical examinations detected a small carcinoma that was removed and other minor ailments, but they concluded that he was fit for office. In June, due to the marks on his face, it emerged that he had started using a device to breathe better when sleeping, a continuous positive airway pressure machine, or CPAP, with which he treats sleep apnea that he has suffered since long time.

Trump tries to ridicule his rival at rallies by projecting videos of his falls and moments of confusion and maintains that he has cognitive impairment. That message that “life begins at 80” was not in defense of him. “There are a lot of people in their 80s and even 90s who are as good and sharp as ever. Biden is not one of them, but that has little to do with her age, ”he said.

Hollywood mogul Jeffrey Katzenberg, founder of Dreamworks and a star recruit for the Democrats for Biden’s re-election campaign, advised the president shortly before presenting his re-election candidacy to assume his age like Harrison Ford and Mick Jagger, he revealed. The Wall Street Journal.

Perhaps that explains why in the following weeks, the president did not stop joking about it. In April, at an event at the White House, he was asked why he wanted to be president: “Well, you know, when I was younger, 120 years ago…”, he said, causing laughter from the audience, shortly before he was betrayed by the memory and was unable to remember all of her grandchildren. The next day, in a meeting with the military, he returned to the charge: “Some 65 years ago, during the speech to the first class of the Air Force Academy, President Eisenhower – I was not there, no matter what he said the press—”.

Biden continued at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner. “You might think that I don’t like Rupert Murdoch. That is not true. How can I not like a guy who makes me look like Harry Styles? [el cantante británico de 29 años]?”. The media mogul is 92 years old. “I believe in the First Amendment. Not just because my good friend Jimmy Madison wrote it,” he also said, referring to the constitutional amendment enshrining free speech, written in 1791 by James Madison, one of the founding fathers of the United States.

citizen rejection

The jokes, however, have not served to change the opinion of the citizens. According to a survey published this week by Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research, three in four Americans think the president is too old to serve another term. And when asked what words come to mind when they think of him, “old”, “slow”, “clumsy” or “sleepy” predominate, the nickname given to him by his predecessor.

Trump is not a youngster either. He sometimes looks clumsy when moving and nothing is known of his medical tests. 51% of voters consider that he is too old to be elected again, according to that same survey. In his case, what comes to mind to voters when they think of him is not “old”, but “corrupt”, “criminal” or “liar” predominates, but that is another story.

Marjorie Taylor Greene, a congresswoman and loyal Trump squire, was one of the voices raised against McConnell: “We must address the serious health issues due to aging and/or mental incompetence of our nation’s leaders. Biden, McConnell, Feinstein, and Fetterman [senador por Pensilvania de 54 años, pero que sufrió un ictus] They are examples of people who are not fit for office and it is time to get serious about it.” he tweeted on the same Wednesday.

McConnell has been a sworn enemy of Trump since he openly acknowledged Biden’s victory in the 2020 presidential election. After his blockade on Wednesday, it was the president who called him to inquire about his health, not Trump. While House Speaker Kevin McCarthy is held hostage by the party’s radical wing, the Senate Republican leader has held his group together. He was instrumental in the first half of Biden’s term in moving forward with a number of initiatives with bipartisan support, including funds for Ukraine and the infrastructure law. His fall would be celebrated by the former president.

“Americans deserve to rightfully test our candidates to see if they are up to the enormous challenges and responsibilities,” he wrote. University of Utah Law School Professor Teneille Brown, health ethicist, in a 2008 essay in which he opened the debate on the advisability of even carrying out genetic tests on candidates.

Former UN ambassador Nikki Haley, 51, called at the launch of her campaign for the Republican primary to submit mandatory mental capacity tests to politicians over 75, which would include Biden and Trump. “Right now, the Senate is the most privileged nursing home in the country,” she said this week on Fox.

The generational card is the one Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, 44, intended to play as he entered the presidential race. In a recent interview He remarked that when he was born, Biden was already a senator. “Before, he served himself in top form and then passed the baton to the next generation, and I think this generation has not been as willing to do that. One of the reasons I’m running against Biden is that we need power in the Executive. We need vigor, vitality,” he said, carefully avoiding quoting Trump. But even in that respect he has been eclipsed by billionaire entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy, 38, the campaign revelation.

The cases of McConnell, Feinstein, Biden and Trump are not so exceptional. Nancy Pelosi presided over the House of Representatives until she was 82 years old and she only took over in her group when it seemed clear that the Democrats were going to lose the hammer. speaker. Ruth Bader Ginsburg, Supreme Court Justice, where the position is for life, remained in her post for 11 years from being operated on for pancreatic cancer, until she died in 2020 at the age of 87.

Eight presidents of the United States have died in the exercise of their office, half assassinated and another four from natural causes, although none of them are over 70 years old. The eldest of these, William Henry Harrison, died of pneumonia in 1841, just a month after taking the oath of office. The Senate has a list of the 301 senators who have died with their boots on, some with more than 90 years and after more than half a century in the Capitol. Among them is not Strom Thurmond, a senator from South Carolina, who endured in a wheelchair, almost unable to speak or hear, until retiring from it at the age of 100.

Follow all the international information on Facebook and Twitteror in our weekly newsletter.