The Half Marathon of the Sun will be the starting point for the race, which will take place on August 20 in Barrancabermeja, to one of the most iconic and representative places of the country’s oil industry: The Oil Christ, located in the Ciénaga Miramar, in front of the Ecopetrol Refinery.

In the midst of a dreamlike sunrise, the 2,500 athletes who will compete in the second edition of the Half Marathon of the Sun will be able to appreciate the majesty of this sculpture, built with materials from the refinery and by its workers.

Smooth sailing

In the first kilometers, the runners will go through the ethe New Granada Battalion, which, among other things, is in charge of protecting the refinery, where 70 percent of the country’s fuel is processed.

After this oil route, the athletes will enter the Sports Village, where, among other venues, the soccer and athletics stadiums, the BMX track, the softball and baseball stadiums, as well as the skating rink, where the held the first world cup in Colombia.

Later, they will be welcomed by the Paseo de la Cultura, which has three very typical Colombian folklore temples that pay homage to the joint: La Vaca Vieja, María Varilla and Arranca Tetas, in one of which is the sculpture of Negra Soledad, which the compositer John Baptist Wood immortalized in 1960 with the song La Pollera Colorá, which was born in Bar Hawai, precisely in Barrancabermeja.

From there, the race goes through Calle Centenario, remodeled for the 100th anniversary of Barrancabermeja, and then through Parque a la Vida, which was previously a cemetery, and returns again to Avenida Circunvalar in search of Cristo Petrolero.

The goal will be located a few meters later, in the Luis Pinilla Square, one of the victims of the time of violence. But before finishing, the athletes go through one of the entrance doors to the Ecopetrol Refinery.

The best reward after the effort of the runners, in addition to the medal, is the best plate of fried fish sweated on the pier on the banks of the Magdalena riverjust a couple of blocks from the arrival.

It is worth noting that this route is 10.5 km, so the participants in the 21 km test will circle the circuit twice.

Lastly, registrations for the second edition of the Half Marathon of the Sun,

which has only 2,500 places reserved, can be carried out through the website www.mediamaratonbarrancabermeja.com, they have a value of 95,000 pesos, for the 5 km; $114,000, for the 10 km, and $133,000, for the 21 km, prices that will be maintained until this Friday, June 30.

In July, if there are still places available, the rate will be $100,000, for the 5 km; $120,000 for the 10 km, and $140,000 for the 21 km. It is also important to note that there are special promotions for groups between 10 and 19 athletes, as well as for groups of more than 20 runners.

