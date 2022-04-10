Genoa – After the stop caused by Covid, the Half Marathon returned to Genoa, now in its 16th edition. The winner of the race – which also saw the return of Corri Genova, a non-competitive race over a distance of 13 km – Martin Mumo Musyoka of Run2gether, with a time of 1:02:54. Also on the podium Simon Dudi Ekidor and Kipkemboi Amos Bett, his teammates. They are all originally from Kenya.

Maria Elena Petrini of Iloverun Athletic Terni excelled in the women’s race with a time of 1:24:14, followed by Anna Bardelli of Asd Podistica Peralto and Federica Carlotta Montanera of Asd Podistica Torino.

The race touched the main places of interest in the city: Aquarium, Piazza De Ferrari, Boccadasse, via XX Settembre, Lanterna and Sopraelevata, for a total distance of 21,097 km. Approximately 3 thousand people.

The 2022 edition of the Genoa Half Marathon has embraced the solidarity initiative (“Rotary for Peace at the Genoa Half Marathon”) of the Golfo Paradiso Rotary Club to which other Genoese Rotary Clubs have joined. Proceeds from donations collected with t-shirts bearing the campaign logoT-shirts that were distributed on the occasion of the collection of bibs on April 9, will flow into a current account opened by the District 2032 (Piedmont and Liguria) of the Rotary Club for the collection of funds for Ukrainian refugees fleeing the war.