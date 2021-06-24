High-rake, low-rake, flexible wings. There was certainly no lack of discussion topics regarding the revisions of the regulations decided by the FIA ​​for the 2021 season, which in various ways, for better or for worse, have and are having an impact on the current championship. Among the various innovations, however, there is one that has passed almost on the sly. An apparently marginal change, yet capable of upsetting the balance of teams and drivers in the days leading up to the grand prix. To discuss, in the last episode of the official podcast of the Circus F1 Nation, is the decision by the Federation of reduce the time of free practice sessions on Friday from 90 to 60 minutes.

Half an hour more or less on Friday, even if it doesn’t seem like it, makes a huge difference. Drivers, in fact, in just one hour cannot put together a number of laps sufficient to evaluate with the right approximation the deterioration of the tires during the race. During the broadcast, the concept was repeated several times by the commentator Tom Clarkson: “With the current rules, a driver can do eight, at most ten laps in a row, which means that the teams cannot get a precise idea of ​​what will happen between one stop and the next to the tires, how fast and in what measure will wear out. It’s all a big unknown to which, for now, there doesn’t seem to be a convincing answer “.

Clarkson, who moderates interviews at post-race press conferences every weekend, analyzed the issue of shortened free practice sessions, taking as an example what happened to some teams at the French Grand Prix: “Until the race, Ferrari was sure they had no problems, but as the minutes went by, lap after lap, the race had unexpected difficulties”. According to Clarkson, one of the few teams that, despite the difficulties in evaluating the regulations, seems to have taken the right measures with tire management is the McLaren, which often proves to be very effective in the race despite not having shone in the Friday sessions: “It’s like their car is easier to drive. The reason why? I don’t know, but it was nice to see Daniel (Ricciardo) back in great shape “.