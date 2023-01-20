Genoa – Once delivered, in 2026, it will be the most exclusive ship in the world, the most luxurious, destined for the very rich. Because to want the new cruise unit is the Aman groupthe Saudi-owned resort brand that can boast an exclusive and highly selected clientele.

The new jewel, after the hotels, will be the flagship “Sama”, from the name of the project to which the Genoese Mariotti shipyards will give shape for the new joint venture “Neptune”, formed precisely by Aman and Cruise Saudi, the Saudi Arabian cruise company. The mega-luxury ship is therefore commissioned by the Saudi Sovereign Fund (Pif), but the construction will be completely Genoese. The shipyard led by Marco Bisagno will build the ship and will have De Wave, the group of the Genoese manager Riccardo Pompili, as a partner.

Small, but of enormous value

The dimensions are reduced: 183 meters in length, 23,000 gross tonnage: almost more of a yacht than a cruise ship. But the contract for the construction of the first flagship is worth 500 million. Each of the 47 cabins will be furnished with the maximum possible luxury, in line with the target passengers who will come on board. And the contract, sector sources explain, also provides for the construction of two other vessels as an option. “In the meantime, let’s focus on this unit: she is a splendid but complex ship,” Marco Bisagno, the entrepreneur who brought home the maxi order from the control room of the Genoese shipyard, explained to Secolo XIX.

«For Mariotti it is the largest order in its history. And for the industrial sector of the port it is an enormous opportunity – continues Bisagno – We worked for a year, together with the managing director Marco Ghiglione, to bring home the contract. How did we convince them? With the speed of responses to the questions that were asked and with the flexibility that we are able to guarantee for a project that represents a very interesting challenge».

The challenge of luxury

«The architect who designed the ship is one of the leading architects in the yacht sector. Because the specific requests are super-luxury. This will be a challenging job». Marco Bisagno is already thinking about how to organize the construction site to complete the maxi order. Starting with that relating to propulsion: among the many records of the Mariotti shipyard for the 500 million order, there is that of the engine which will be powered by both marine diesel and methanol.

«We immediately set up a team of people dedicated to this project – continues Bisagno – And we immediately agreed with the Aman group: our flexibility guaranteed the possibility of making the ship in perfect harmony with the customer’s wishes. What they asked for was immediately evaluated and implemented by our team. This is also why they chose us, over the big European competitors».

The technological and manufacturing challenge will also lead to new job opportunities: «A ship is complicated, it must be built with different criteria, it has no terms of comparison. We have been hiring workers for months, precisely because we already have several orders in the pipeline. Obviously, we are planning other hires for this project as well».

The cabins and the ship

Not many details have emerged about the new ship. The design and interiors will be designed by Sinot, a world-renowned yacht designer.

Sama will accommodate guests in less than fifty dream suites, featuring exceptional luxury, expansive public spaces, and unrivaled entertainment facilities that are hallmarks of the Aman brand. Two platforms are planned to accommodate helicopters and a Japanese garden for relaxation. Each cabin will have a balcony.

«It is a privilege for us to have the opportunity to work with Aman – explains Ghiglione – We are proud to offer our experience in the construction of ultra-luxury ships to this new and stimulating reality that offers a unique combination of elegance, safety and versatility, which will innovate the art of sea travel. It is yet another demonstration of the competence and ability of Made in Italy to satisfy the wishes of the most demanding customers in the world».