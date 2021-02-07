The Haitian authorities claimed this Sunday to have prevented an attempt to assassinate President Jovenel Moise and thereby overthrow his government through a coup. And all this amid growing controversies over the end of his term, after accounting for the Superior Judicial Council of the country that its “constitutional” period at the head of the nation had expired, while its members showed themselves “extremely worried for the serious threats resulting from the lack of a political agreement “to replace him in office.

But from the Executive Power they became deaf and insisted on talking about an alleged plan to destabilize the country that, according to members of the Government, would have led in the last hours in an “attempted coup,” said Justice Minister Rockefeller Vincent. Other Official sources even indicated that 23 people were detained, including a magistrate and an officer of the national police.

“I thank the person in charge of my security at the palace for his work to protect me. The dream of these people was to attempt against my life. Thank God that didn’t happen. The plan was aborted, “said President Moise shortly after, but without providing details.

The Haitian president has governed without the control of the Legislative Power since last year. In fact, he maintains he will remain in office until February 7, 2022, in a quite controversial interpretation of the Constitution that is rejected by the opposition and that, in addition, has unleashed protests for considering that his term ended this Sunday. «My Administration received from the Haitian people a constitutional mandate of 60 months. We have exhausted 48 of them. The next 12 will be dedicated to the reform of the energy sector, the holding of the referendum and the organization of the elections, ”Moise wrote on Twitter.

The United States, in any case, has accepted his position for now to avoid more violent incidents. However, the spokesman for the US State Department, Ned Prince, said that Washington has called for “free and fair legislative elections so that Congress can regain its rightful power.”

Electoral fraud



The dispute over the end of the mandate is a consequence of the first election of Moise. In October 2015, he was elected to a five-year term, but the scrutiny of those elections was annulled for fraud and then he was elected again a year later when the call to the polls was repeated. However, the demonstrations demanding his resignation have been taking place, gaining special intensity in the summer of 2018. In recent years, Haitian civil society has done campaign against corruption and insecurity, while gangs and violent gangs proliferated in all the country.

That year, legislative and municipal elections were to be held, but they were postponed and created a power vacuum in the country. In this situation, Moise says he is eligible to continue in office for another year. Nevertheless, the most critical voices of the opposition see old ghosts again and they remember another February 7, in this case of 1986 when the three decades of the Duvalier dictatorship in this Caribbean country came to an end.

In a letter released on Friday various Organizations that defend human and civil rights criticized the United Nations mission in Haiti for providing technical and logistical support to Moise’s plans. to hold a referendum on constitutional reform in April – in which it is feared he wants to strengthen his power – which in theory would then give way to presidential and legislative elections. “Under no circumstances should the United Nations support the president’s undemocratic plans,” the message said.