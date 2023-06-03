Rodolphe Jaar, after his arrest in the Dominican Republic, in January 2022. HAITI NATIONAL POLICE

The Haitian-Chilean businessman Rodolphe Jaar has been sentenced this Friday to life imprisonment by a United States federal judge for the murder in July 2021 of President Jovenel Moïse. The prosecution had accused Jaar of “conspiring to commit murder or kidnapping outside the United States and providing material support resulting in death,” and has stated that “he was responsible for providing weapons to Colombian accomplices to facilitate the carrying out of the operation ” in which Moïse died. Jaar was arrested in the Dominican Republic in January and voluntarily agreed to travel to the United States, where he pleaded guilty in March to supporting the commando that assassinated the Haitian president.

Moïse was murdered at his residence in Port-au-Prince on July 7, 2021 at the hands of a command made up of at least 28 hitmen. To date, 11 people accused of participating in the assassination have been arrested in the United States, which has further destabilized the chaotic Caribbean country. Among those identified are 24 ex-soldiers from Colombia, who entered the room where Moïse, 53, slept with his wife, Martine Moïse, and shot the couple. The woman saved her life after pretending to be dead. She said in her statement that after the shooting, the gunmen searched the room for documents.

An investigation published by The New York Times in December 2021, he revealed that the president was assassinated for trying to send a list of people linked to drug trafficking to the US. The newspaper reported that the president had taken several measures that raised alarms among his enemies and whose purpose was to hit organized crime and corrupt officials who collaborated with crime. Moïse had ordered a cleaning in Customs, the destruction of a clandestine runway that served as an operations center for planes from Colombia and Venezuela, and had ordered an investigation into the eel trade, allegedly used as a cover for money laundering.

The EFE news agency reported this Friday that after hearing the ruling by federal judge José E. Martínez against businessman Jaar, the court that heard the case recommended “that the defendant be admitted to a federal facility located in South Florida or as soon as possible.” as close as possible based on his record and crimes for which he is convicted.” In that document, Jaar is accused of “giving money for weapons, food and lodging” to the hit men who murdered Moïse. The US authorities hope that the proceedings against the other 10 detainees for the assassination will advance.

