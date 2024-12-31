The Christmas holidays are advancing but the icing is still there: New Year’s Eve to say goodbye to the year and the night of Kings. The ‘outfit’ for these celebrations includes sequins, velvet, transparencies… And, of course, accessories are essential. In addition to jewelry, shoes or makeup, they include hairstyleessential to achieve a round look. If you still don’t have clear ideas about how to style your hair, don’t miss our proposals, with the help of stylists. Whether you have long or short hair, straight or curly, there is a hairstyle (or several) for you.

Picked up with a bow

Ariana Grande with a bun adorned with a bow, a perfect hairstyle for New Year’s Eve.



The bow is one of the star accessories for these holidays. Velvet or satin, in black, gold or red, it’s a simple way to elevate a hairstyle, whether it’s a bun or even a ponytail. The stylist Mary RobertsDyson Beauty ambassador in Spain, shares a trick to make your bow hairstyle a success. “When it comes to creating a bow updo, the goal of the look is height, to make sure you can see the ponytail or bun from all angles. When you put your hair up to secure it in your ponytail or bun, make sure it is placed at the crown of your head. If you opt for a ponytail, once set, use the Dyson Airwrap and its 30mm styling attachment to create movement and waves. Then finish the look using Dyson Chitosan Finishing Serum to set.”

Waves

Waves, like Blake Lively’s, are always a good option.



Waves are always a perfect resource to shine at any event, and also on New Year’s Eve or Epiphany, as the experts at Kin Cosmetics. Soft or more marked, they can be worn with long hair, and also in medium cuts, such as the long bob, to which they add a very glamorous touch. To do them you need a heat tool, such as an iron, a curling iron, or a styler. Remember to apply before heat protector like Termic Spray from Kinstyle. To keep them longer, you will also have to use a powerful hairspray like Extreme Hairspray from the same range. You can leave your hair down, or semi-updo it, and decorate it with brilli brilli hairpins.

‘Wet look’

Zendaya with a ‘wet look’, perfect to copy.



Another very simple hairstyle to shine on New Year’s Eve and Epiphany is the ‘wet look’. He wet hairstyle It is a basic that works for short and long hair, as Zendaya demonstrates. The stylist Alex Sestelo explains how to do it: «after drying and brushing your hair, comb it back and apply styling gel so it doesn’t move. Remove excess product and shape with your fingers.









Natural curls

Mina El Hammani with natural curls.



If your hair is curlyDon’t complicate things and leave your hair natural, because as in recent years, curls are also a trend these holidays. Mina El Hammani serves as inspiration for us to propose this look. The hair stylist Yos Baute was in charge of preparing her curly hair at the Forqué awards, with the help of the SytleSign range of Goldwell. The expert detailed the step-by-step process to achieve this hair: «on damp hair, High-Shine Gel Wax was applied, which defines and hydrates the curls instantly, offering a flexible finish with great shine. To enhance natural volume, Root Boost Spray was used, elevating the roots and ensuring a defined effect for up to 48 hours. To maintain the hairstyle all night, apply the instant hold gel with an extra dry effect, Strong Hairspray. And finally, the Shine Spray, to provide a shine effect and long-lasting protection against humidity and frizz, leaving hair silky and light.

Two pigtails

Elle Fanning with two pigtails, the most original hairstyle for this Christmas.



For the most daring, a children’s hairstyle that has arrived on the red carpet with Elle Fanning, among other celebrities, pigtails in pairs. Stylist María Roberts’ advice on how to wear this original hairstyle: “For a glamorous semi-updo with two pigtails, blow dry your hair until it is approximately 80 percent dry, then use Dyson Airwrap and its large volumizing brush to dry hair upwards, creating height and volume. When the hair is completely dry, you can use the Dyson Corrale straightener and the back-and-forth technique from the top to the bottom of each strand to create a mermaid wave effect. Next, divide the hair exactly in the middle and create two pigtails with the top part of the mane. You can finish the look by adding two bows to each of them.

Slick ponytail

Kendall Jenner with the ‘slick’ ponytail.



Another option to shine these holidays is the collected ‘slick’, perfect for long hair, and it has been one of the hair trends on social networks like TikTok for months. It is a ponytail with straightened hair, collected at medium height, with a part in the middle and medium hold, without being a ‘wet look’. The experts of Franck Provost They tell us how to do it at home. «After blow-drying all the hair, the long hair is highlighted with a previously straightened ponytail and gathered at mid-height with an invisible hold. To set the hairstyle, a soft wax or hairspray is used to keep the baby hairs under control and achieve a perfect finish.

Picked up ‘effortless’

Doña Leonor wore a messy bun at the Princess of Asturias Awards.



Buns and updos are the star hairstyles for events, but this season they are worn in an ‘effortless’ way, that is, perfectly disheveled. Princess Leonor wore an ‘effortless’ bun at the Princess of Asturias Awards, showing that when combined with a more formal outfit (in her case a tuxedo), the result could not be more flattering. The key to this hairstyle is to leave some loose locks and fix the updo so that it holds without falling apart.

‘Flicky bob’

America Ferrera with a flicky bob.



If you look a bob cutthere are a lot of hairstyles perfect for parties, but we suggest the flicky bob, very polished and with the tips facing outwards. María Roberts recommends “creating a deep side part, drying your hair to the side with the Dyson Supersonic Nural dryer. “Next, use the Dyson Corrale straightener to gently straighten the hair from the top and then outwards at the ends.”