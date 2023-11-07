A hairdresser has been arrested in the Nigerian city of Ilorin for organizing a sex marathon and killing his mistress. About it reports Nigerian edition of The Guardian.

The man invited his mistress to the hotel and, in order to impress her, took drugs to improve potency in advance. As a result, the sex took longer.

At some point, the woman began to complain of fatigue, became weak, and then lost consciousness. The hairdresser and hotel staff immediately took her to the hospital, but it was too late. It was not possible to save her.

The possible reasons for the incident have not been specified.

