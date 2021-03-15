The hairdresser helped the client solve the problem of baldness, videotaped the process and surprised netizens. The corresponding video appeared in TikTok…

A user with the nickname zackthebarber works in one of the barbershops in Massachusetts, USA, and helps men hide bald spots with special hair extensions. He shared a video in which he demonstrated the reincarnation of one of the visitors.

So, first, on the posted footage, the specialist showed the client of the beauty salon before the procedure. Then the hairdresser shaved off the sparse hair on the top of the man’s head with a typewriter, covered this part of the head with a special adhesive solution and put a wig on the client. In addition, at the end, the master did his styling.

“I will never get tired of the smiles that appear on the faces of clients after all these transformations,” reads the caption under the post, which went viral and received 8.5 million views and 1.7 million likes.

Netizens were surprised at the transformation of the client and noted that he was decades younger. “An aged man came, a young guy left. Still, the hairstyle affects the appearance! ”,“ He is 20 years younger ”,“ Are these two different men? Fuck “,” How does a hairstyle change age, “they said in the comments.

In December 2020, a hairdresser trimmed a homeless person on camera and sparked controversy online. According to the stylist under the nickname skinny_pinny, he himself offered a homeless man a haircut. The video ends with a demonstration of the client’s updated hairstyle. In addition, the hairdresser gave him two bottles of water and wished him luck in the end. Netizens believed that the stylist filmed the process for the sake of likes on the Internet.