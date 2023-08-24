Hairdresser Telisa Brown from Calgary, Canada, named five annoying habits of clients. The corresponding publication appeared in her TikTok-account.

According to the specialist, the masters condemn those who are late for the session or do not come to it. Also, visitors with dirty hair and people suffering from contagious diseases can cause discontent.

In addition, there were clients on the list asking for a service different from the one they originally signed up for. The expert noted that this violates the work schedule of hairdressers, since a certain time is allotted for each procedure.

At the same time, Brown is most annoyed by individuals who say that no one has yet been able to cut and dye their hair properly. “This is a big red flag, because usually such words mean that a person will be dissatisfied, no matter what I do,” the master explained.

Earlier in August, a manicurist (name unknown) from South Avenue Nails also revealed the annoying habits of customers According to a specialist from Ohio, USA, girls who are more than 15 minutes late are annoying her. In addition, she is outraged when clients touch their hair or clothes with hands with nail polish not completely dry.