Another professional success that adds the hairdresser Jesús Gil (Calasparra, 1980), nominated for the 37 Goya Awards in the category of Hairdressing and Makeup for the film ‘As bestas’, the new work by Rodrigo Sorogoyen that has added 17 nominations and part as a favorite in a year of excellent harvest for Spanish cinema. It is the second nomination for Gil, whose work in ‘Skins’, by Eduardo Casanova, was also recognized in 2018, although he was ultimately unable to win the statuette.

Gil, who began his studies at an academy in Murcia, has been in Madrid for eighteen years, where he has worked in musicals, advertising, television (in the series ‘Cuéntame cómo pasó’) and for the Teatro Real.

«What I like the most and what I fight the most for to continue working on it is being able to recreate an era, a moment and a situation through hairstyles», acknowledges the artist, who «is able to transport people with seeing a hairstyle fascinates me ». Gil dreams again of being able to win a Goya: «I have always dreamed of it. Ever since I can remember, I remember staying up at night watching the gala. I was excited. In addition, after each gala they put on a representative film of the edition and I always saw it. I went to bed saying: I would love to be there sometime ».

In ‘As bestas’, Gil has been in charge, among others, of Marina’s hairstyles

Foïs, Denis Ménochet, Luis Zahera and Diego Anido lead the cast of the film, a ‘thriller’ that takes place in natural settings in El Bierzo and the Galician countryside.

After ‘As bestas’ would go, in terms of award options, ‘Modelo 77’, by Alberto Rodríguez, with 16 mentions. And right after, the brand new Golden Bear in Berlin ‘Alcarràs’, by Carla Simón, and ‘Cinco lobitos’, by Alauda Ruiz de Azúa, which accumulate 11 each. For the end there would be ‘La maternal’, by Pilar Palomero, who, despite the fact that her three nominations seem few, opts for the second consecutive film for the most coveted award.

Gil’s will not be the only candidacy for the Goya 2023 for a project or artist from the Region of Murcia, since a Murcian short film is also among the nominees. These are ‘Sorda’, by Eva Libertad (Molina de Segura) and Nuria Muñoz Ortín (Murcia), in the fiction short film category; It has the support of Nexus and the Molina de Segura City Council. ‘Sorda’ will compete in its category with ‘Emotional Architecture 1959’, by the director linked to the Region Elías León Siminiani. The film, which won the Golden Spike for best short film at the Seminci in Valladolid, tells the love story of Sebas and Andrea, first-time university students, in the 1958-1959 academic year.