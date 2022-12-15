Hairdresser Lisa Farrell says it’s a mistake to talk yourself out of getting the haircut you want

Hairdresser Lisa Farrell called the most common mistake when choosing a hairstyle. Expert commentary leads Express.co.uk.

According to the specialist, people should not be afraid to change their image, as the master will help you choose the right haircut for your hair type and face shape. She also urged not to give up the desired styling, which for some reason seems inappropriate. “The most common mistake people make when looking for the right hairstyle is to talk themselves out of what they really want. (…) They may convince themselves that they need to lose weight, be younger, or that they will decide on a makeover when the time comes when their children grow up. But all these are serious mistakes, ”said the specialist.

In addition, the interlocutor of the publication noted that it is often not the hairstyle that visually ages, but doubts about one’s own attractiveness. “Confidence is the key to success,” concluded the hairdresser.

