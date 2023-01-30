Thehairbossofficial hairdresser: clients should not rush their masters

The hairdresser with the nickname @thehairbossofficial named the main mistakes of her clients. The corresponding video appeared on her page in TikTok.

The specialist urged salon visitors not to use cheap care products after professional coloring. “You are literally flushing your money down the drain,” she said.

In addition, the author of the video stated that one should not rush the masters in the process of work. “The session will take as long as it takes. If we hurry, in the end you yourself will be dissatisfied, ”the expert emphasized.

In conclusion, she pointed out that the correction of an overgrown hairstyle is as difficult a process as the creation of a new haircut. It requires precision and care, the hairdresser concluded.

Previously, the hairdresser called the most annoying habits of clients. According to the girl, she does not like it when visitors come to the salon with “super dirty” hair.