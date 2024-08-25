Despite Dollar Tree has gained popularity in the United Statesmany believe that it is a store only available to buy imitation items in the home and car accessories or decoration departments. However, A YouTuber has discovered an impressive offer. A hair product that can be purchased 90 percent cheaper compared to the Target store.

And it is that Dollar Tree has items available in all types of departments, including beauty and hygiene. But considering the prices, many are distrustful of their quality.

That is why through her YouTube channel, @Vivian_Tries took on the task of testing a spray intended to cover gray hair that has a significant price difference depending on the brand and where it is purchased.

In one of his recent posts he shared his experience with a spray dye, from the L’Oreal Paris brand, can be found under the name Magic Root Cover-Up, but In its cheap version it is found under the B.Color brand as Instant Root Touch-UpThe products look quite similar in terms of presentation. However, L’oréal’s version offers 57 grams against the competition’s 48 grams.

But what really draws attention is the difference in prices. Because while The L’Oreal product costs $10.99 at Target, while the knockoff product can be found at Dollar Tree for just $1.25. That is, a discount of more than US$9, or almost 90 percent.

Considering the significant price difference It was necessary to test both products to see if The increase in cost was justified, but according to the YouTuber, it is not. To test the products he used a pair of mannequins and He was able to verify that both have the same function: cover hair roots temporarily to hide gray hair.

The only one complaint she had about the Dollar Tree product was that the blonde color actually looked like red to her. However, he later tried the colors brown and black and realized that they looked pretty good. used the L’Oreal versions and the results were quite similar.

However, as a recommendation, he said that It is best to be careful when applying this spray. and do it very closely, otherwise surrounding surfaces and skin may be removed.

Why does Dollar Tree offer products at such low prices?

Most items sold at the Dollar Tree chain range in price from $1.25 to $5.which is quite interesting when it comes to purchasing certain types of products.

The reason why is able to offer such low prices because its items are imitations of brand name items. In fact, he makes it clear to his customers that these are not originals.

Even so, various content creators on social networks have taken on the task of reviewing many of the products and have realized that It is possible to find quality items in all types of departments such as personal hygiene, kitchen, car accessories, pets and more.