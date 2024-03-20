It had to be a New Year's Eve without time restrictions. The DJs were booked, there was techno-dance on the program, including from Inner Lakes, in the darker shades of electronics or the Trippy dance music from HyperLili. But two days before kick-off, at the end of last year, things went wrong. Daniel Bisschop, co-owner of Club Laak, behind The Hague Hollands Spoor, was told by the police that it was canceled. That at city hall, with all the New Year's hustle and bustle in the city, they were still too afraid of too many people crowded together.

Club Laak had to disappoint hundreds of partygoers at the last minute via social media: “ We have to inform you that the municipality of The Hague has decided, not to grant the permit.” The Hague's night culture at its best, says Bisschop. “The political will is there, but ultimately there is that bureaucracy at city hall. You get stuck on a footnote in the permit.” Club Laak, a cultural breeding ground with a nightclub, project spaces and a restaurant in an old industrial warehouse, is one of the few places in The Hague where nocturnal underground culture is given space. Unlike Amsterdam, for example, there are no major well-known clubs in the Hofstad with nightly dance events.

Councilor for Culture (D66)Saskia Bruines We want a night-out culture where you can deviate from the norm in relative anonymity

Still, The Hague wants to breathe life into that nighttime circuit. The city now has a municipal 'night vision', which will be officially presented in April. Including the subsidy pots that come with it. Because The Hague may be that boring international city of Justice and Peace, writes responsible councilor Saskia Bruines (Culture, D66) in a note about that night vision, “but deviations from that are allowed at night.”

Jealous of Amsterdam

The Hague stands for a night-time culture where you can “deviate from the norm in relative anonymity, without being judged,” says Bruines. Experts in the circuit speak of a trend break. Because the city of government agencies and embassies wanted nothing to do with it for a long time. Neither do catering entrepreneurs in the city center. Nightly dance events may be organized in the entertainment areas. They don't find that commercially interesting.

While the need for such an alternative night scene is there. Director David Schoch, of the Hague alternative culture venue PIP, looks with envy at Amsterdam, where the city council has had such a night vision for much longer. PIP, a home for The Hague's night culture for seventeen years, has until now had to maintain itself on an industrial estate on the edge of the city. “While initiators in Amsterdam are given the opportunity to give ideas for the night outside the entertainment area in the center a chance,” says Schoch. He also wants that in The Hague. “Then you can also build a diverse and flourishing nightlife here. And the city deserves that too. The night is just as important as the day.”

An attractive night contributes to an attractive city, the municipality now agrees. Five years ago, Richard de Mos, from Hart voor Den Haag, had already started doing this as a newly appointed councilor. According to De Mos, he has done everything he can to raise the night-time entertainment circuit in the city “above the level of Schin op Geul”. Because it didn't amount to much more in The Hague, De Mos said in a TV program last week Sophie & Jeroen. This had to be possible with five night permits. “Because if we want to get off to a good start in The Hague, there must be room to do so until early in the morning.”

Five years later there is one boost There is little to see for the night-time entertainment scene. There is also a controversial criminal case involving night permits that De Mos allegedly issued to fellow party members. And there are three proceedings before the Council of State to cancel these permits. The criminal case did not get in the way of the plans. These night permits were simply issued in 2019 after the house searches and the raids on city hall. According to De Mos, a market survey had been carried out and five permits had been requested and issued: “No one is advantaged, no one is disadvantaged.”

However, the nightly entertainment circuit has not improved since then. Five years later, locations where people can get off the floor after midnight have hardly been added. Not so strange. Of the entrepreneurs involved, not one really had plans to go out at night, as they subsequently stated to the police in the context of that criminal case. One of the entrepreneurs wanted to use that night permit to open a takeaway wok restaurant for the late hours. And Atilla Akyol – a party member and friend of De Mos and also a suspect in the case – who managed to obtain two of those five permits, had no plans other than some nightly gambling entertainment, a restaurant and “a little shisha”, as quoted by lawyer. general, Koos Plooij, during the session last week. A reading that Akyol denies when asked. According to him, there have indeed been dance events in the Opera, but that scene was also at a standstill during the corona pandemic.

Cultural breeding grounds

According to a spokesperson, the market survey that De Mos is working on cannot be found at city hall. “In 2019, no cultural institution with knowledge of night programming received such a night permit,” says Schoch. “But since then, city hall has paid serious attention to The Hague's nightlife. It would only have been better if there had already been a vision of that night culture. And those permits were distributed among more diverse parties.”

Schoch himself was sidelined in 2019. Because for such a night permit, entrepreneurs had to have at least a thousand square meters of floor space. Club Laak did not exist yet. But both PIP and Laak are now negotiating partners in those night scenarios for the city. In this way, PIP wants to grow from an alternative entertainment venue into a broadly oriented cultural park and city stage: INTER-CITY. With day and evening programming. Bisschop, from Club Laak, is a bit more cautious. After having to cancel his night last New Year, he is also giving up on dance events for a while. “But the vision is there now,” says Bisschop. “Now the effect. More space is promised for cultural breeding grounds and dance events. With more options to stay open at night.” But will it work? Bishop still has doubts. “I am now 47 and have always been a night tiger. So I still have to see whether anything will really change.”

Court of Appeal Closing words by De Mos

Former councilor Richard de Mos (Hart voor Den Haag) expects a “mega victory” in the 2026 municipal elections. “I will continue to provide solutions to the many challenges our city faces with iron discipline,” he said in his closing speech after five days of hearing at the Court of Appeal in The Hague. De Mos, his party colleague and former councilor Rachid Guernaoui and five entrepreneurs are on trial there on suspicion of corruption. At the end of last year, De Mos wanted to quit. “To no longer have to defend myself for getting a few party donations.” According to Advocate General Koos Plooij De Mos owes himself the social damage, he said on Wednesday. There is nothing wrong with party donations, according to Plooij. But the Public Prosecution Service cannot ignore suspicions of official bribery. Last week, the Public Prosecution Service demanded six months' probation and 240 hours of community service against De Mos and a ban on holding official positions for four years. Suspended prison sentences, community service and fines have also been demanded against Guernaoui and five entrepreneurs. Last year, the court in Rotterdam acquitted De Mos. The Court of Appeal will deliver its ruling on June 21.