“The penalty not granted to Bologna yesterday due to a foul by Juventus player Illing jr. on Ndoye is an obvious mistake, first by the referee and then by the two men in the Var room”. The Hague (Italian Referees Association), on the telephone with ANSA, intervenes on the case of the day on the arbitration front: and it does not hide that “the mistake is clear”.

responsibility

But, according to ANSA, in the field of arbitration association it is believed that the first to not have properly interpreted the dynamics, however evident, of the episode was Di Bello. And in the line given by the designator Rocchi there is that the responsibility for the choices lies mainly with the referee. The technical belief of the AIA is that contrary to popular belief it is easier for a good referee to understand an action than it is in front of a monitor. Having said this, it is probable that the three, Di Bello, Fourneau and Nasca will be stopped for one or two rounds, even if Rocchi’s orientation is to suspend the referees above all for disciplinary issues.