On January 26, 2024, the International Court of Justice in The Hague issued a preliminary ruling and emergency measures against Israel in the lawsuit filed by South Africa, accusing Israel of violating the United Nations Genocide Convention. The International Court of Justice decided to impose temporary measures on Israel with the aim of preventing violations of the Genocide Convention. The President of the Court, Judge Joan Donoghue, said: “Israel must, in accordance with its obligations under the Genocide Convention with regard to the Palestinians in Gaza, take all measures in its power to prevent the commission of all acts falling within the scope of Article Two of the Convention.
The court affirmed that Israel must take measures within the limits of its authority to prevent and punish direct and public incitement to commit genocide against the Palestinians in the Gaza Strip.
The court asked Israel to submit a report on the measures it will take within a month. The court also rejected Israel’s request to dismiss the lawsuit in the case brought against it by South Africa, as the president of the court affirmed that “some of the acts that South Africa claimed that Israel committed in Gaza could fall within the provisions of the Genocide Convention.” Emphasizing that under Article 2 of the Genocide Convention, the Palestinians represent a “protected group.” The court said that Israel must take “immediate and effective measures to allow the provision of basic services and humanitarian assistance that the Palestinians urgently need to confront inadequate living conditions.”
She continued: Israel must “take all possible measures to prevent and punish direct and public incitement to commit genocide,” and “it must prevent all possible acts of genocide in the Gaza Strip.” It also called on Israel to take the necessary steps to improve the humanitarian situation in Gaza. The court considered it necessary to reaffirm that all parties to the conflict in Gaza are bound by international humanitarian law, and called for the release of all hostages held by Hamas in Gaza.
For its part, South Africa, through its President Cyril Ramaphosa, praised the ruling issued by the International Court of Justice, and said, “We in South Africa will not stand as passive spectators while we watch the crimes that were being committed against us occur in other places,” adding: We expect from Israel, as a state It describes itself as a democracy and respects the rule of law, and must adhere to these measures.”
On the other hand, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that the charge of genocide directed against Israel at the International Court of Justice is “disgraceful.” He indicated that he would not be obligated to implement the court’s decision, stressing: “No one will stop us, neither The Hague, nor the axis of evil, nor any other party.” The Palestinian Authority welcomed the court’s decision and considered that the court’s request from Israel to do everything in its power to prevent any acts of genocide from occurring. In the Gaza Strip, “it reminds the world that no state is above the law.”
The Hamas movement also welcomed the decision of the International Court of Justice and called on the international community to demand that Israel implement the court’s decisions and stop what it described as ongoing “genocide” against the Palestinians.
Although the International Court of Justice does not have any means to implement its rulings, the court’s accusation of “genocide” against Israel is not an easy matter. But what is more dangerous is that the consequences of the accusation extend to the countries that support Israel and provide it with military support and diplomatic empowerment!
