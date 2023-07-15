On July 13, the International Court of Justice (ICJ) read the decision on Nicaragua’s lawsuit against Colombia with which it claimed a continental shelf beyond 200 nautical miles from its coastline. The ruling ratified the argument sustained by Colombia over 10 years in the sense that the claim to an extended platform such as the one claimed by Nicaragua -that is, beyond 200 miles- could not limit the rights of the platform and area exclusive economic status that international law recognizes for our country in the Caribbean. Likewise, it constitutes a vindication of the legal position assumed by our country, and a valuable legacy for the world: there cannot be a platform that goes above the one that international law recognizes for another country.

There is no deadline that is not met: after more than two decades of legal disputes between the two countries, the controversy with Nicaragua has finally come to an end, and in this ruling the law agreed with Colombia.

It is inevitable to think about the wear and tear caused by a claim that, by all accounts, lacked substance. However, a retrospective analysis of the actions deployed throughout the last decade reveals a diplomatic, legal and institutional strengthening in defense of Colombia’s sovereignty.

It is not an exaggeration to say that the decision of the International Court of Justice closes a chapter in the history of Colombia. First was the claim to sovereignty over our archipelago of San Andrés y Providencia and a maritime delimitation, issues decided by the Court in the ruling of November 2012. That decision ratified our sovereignty over each and every one of the islands of the archipelago, but outlined a delimitation line openly unfavorable to Colombia. This was a matter that raised blisters in the country, the different governments washed their hands of it and the blame fell on the one in power, even though it had been the only one that had not participated in the process, since on August 7, 2010 it had already been I had finished the written phase.

The decision of the Court in 2012 was very questionable and harsh against Colombia. As a result of this, we withdrew from the Pact of Bogotá, a legal path that granted jurisdiction to said Court. We knew that Nicaragua would sue us again before completing the year of withdrawal from the Pact, as indeed happened in September 2013, when Nicaragua filed a new claim before the International Court of Justice, once again claiming an alleged extended continental shelf.

The consolidation and strengthening of Colombia’s solid defense strategy before the International Court of Justice began even before Nicaragua filed its 2013 lawsuit. In this regard, it is worth highlighting the promulgation of decree 1946 of 2013, which ratified that the platform The continental shelf and the exclusive economic zone “generated to the east by the insular territories of Colombia in the Caribbean Sea overlap with the continental shelf and the exclusive economic zone generated to the northwest by the Colombian Atlantic coast.”

newsletter Analysis of current affairs and the best stories from Colombia, every week in your mailbox RECEIVE THE

It was stressed once again that Colombia has a continuous and integrated continental shelf from San Andrés to Cartagena, over which our country has and exercises the sovereign rights granted by international law.

Since the beginning of this process, we have integrated a team of excellence, made up of first-class international lawyers; an agent, Carlos Gustavo Arrieta, and a co-agent, Manuel José Cepeda, fully committed to the process; a legal team at the Foreign Ministry led by Andrés Villegas who was the heart of these years of defense; and the active participation of the National Navy and the Raizal community through the Raizal Team of San Andrés and Providencia.

The results of these exercises go far beyond obtaining evidence that supported Colombia’s argument before the ICJ, since they contributed to the training of admirals, captains, and technicians with vast knowledge in studies of the marine soil and subsoil, as well as to the formation of a fleet of five oceanographic and hydrographic vessels.

This process also supposes a valuable legacy in knowledge, institutional strengthening and human capital at the service of the defense of national interests and sovereignty. Legal knowledge of the highest level, technology, training and infrastructure at the service of the highest interests of the country.

It is undoubtedly the success of a State policy, a defense that was structured in the Government of President Santos, continuity was given to the line of defense and the team by the Government of President Duque and an end to the process that corresponded to the current Government, but where the legal arguments were fully exposed.

Eduardo Valencia-Ospina, the new agent appointed in November of last year by the national government, had been a member of the Colombian legal team for several years and a person who had always been linked to the defense of the country’s interests.

The sentence in this process represents a fair victory – in full right and reason – and a legacy for the world. This is the best way to summarize the positive effects of the ruling of the International Court of Justice. The arguments, the legal solidity, the respect for the territorial integrity and the ratification of the value of the historical processes and of what was agreed, are, above any war spirit, the solution to controversies in the international arena.

Maria Angela Holguin He was Foreign Minister of Colombia between 2010 and 2018.

subscribe here to the EL PAÍS newsletter on Colombia and receive all the key information on the country’s current affairs.