The Hague will transform parking spaces for cars into parking spaces for shared scooters.

Let’s face it: the car is not the ideal means of transport in big cities. That is why all kinds of super useful new concepts are being invented, such as the shared scooter. In principle there is nothing wrong with that, but the phenomenon of scooter sharing does cause some irritation here and there.

It is mainly the way in which shared scooters are parked on the sidewalk that is a thorn in the side for many people. Not least in The Hague, where there are around 2,500 shared scooters and bicycles in circulation.

However, the municipality of The Hague has a brilliant solution for the shared scooter problem, namely special parking spaces for shared scooters. They have also come up with a hip name for this: ‘neighborhood mobility hubs’.

Initially, The Hague wants to create about 100 such parking spaces, which will be constructed next year. Once the neighborhood mobility hubs are in place, shared scooters will no longer be allowed to be dumped haphazardly on the sidewalk.

Very nice of course, but the space for these parking spaces has to come from somewhere. The Hague has decided to sacrifice parking spaces for cars for this purpose. That’s a bit of a shame. The municipality does not want the parking spaces to be at the expense of space for pedestrians and bicycles.

However, according to The Hague, this only concerns a “very small percentage” of the parking spaces. And if this discourages car use, they don’t mind at all. That’s exactly what they want. It’s more convenient to use the shared scooter.

Through: A.D

Image: Municipality of The Hague

This article The Hague sacrifices parking spaces for shared scooters first appeared on Autoblog.nl.

#Hague #sacrificing #parking #spaces #shared #scooters