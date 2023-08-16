Boom, those are some measures. In The Hague you can get a WOK status with a (too) loud car.

Somehow cars are getting louder when they should be quieter. The EU has determined that cars may make a modest amount of noise. Partly thanks to the sound-absorbing turbocharger, cars are already quieter than before.

Add to that the now obligatory petrol particulate filter (OPF) and even very thick cars are silent as a mouse these days. Afterwards there are enough methods to make a car louder through downpipes, sports exhausts and all kinds of software interventions.

Deafening

You can even turn a complete Golf R equipped Golf 1.2 TSI into an ear-devouring monster and people do that with pleasure. Because with such a loud car you can drive past terraces to announce that you have missed the last 30% of your upbringing and are looking for a mother figure to fix that for you. Please note: louder is not always nicer. If you turn up Lange Frans & Baas B on the radio, you don’t suddenly listen to Ice Cube and Snoop Dogg. They remain Lange Frans & Baas B.

In The Hague they are also completely done with it. Measures have already been taken in Amsterdam and Rotterdam in the form of speed cameras for loud cars that were installed this week, but in The Hague they are doing things a little differently. There they work with Noise Patrol. Where you can see the noise pole as the speed camera for noise violations, the Noise Patrol is the laser gun of noise measurements. With this device, the police officer in question can easily measure the noise level of any C180 Coupé equipped as a C63 AMG.

The Hague hands out WOK status

If this is too high, they can immediately issue a WOK status on the license plate on, for example, an RS3 Audi A3 1.0 TFSI. WOK is an abbreviation (Wacht Op Keuring). This status is given to imported cars and damaged cars, for example. Perhaps some of you remember this from the moped / scooter on the dynamometer. In that case, it also meant pushing home.

But it is applied here when a car does not meet the requirements. The WOK status is quite drastic, because a car with WOK status, just like your souped-up scooter, is not allowed to drive on public roads.

The police in The Hague will check extra carefully in the center, Laak and Scheveningen. These are the locations where the nuisance is by far the greatest, for example from 418i’s equipped as M4 CS. Of course, in The Hague they also keep a finger on the pulse in Rotterdam and Amsterdam to see how the noise poles are liked there.

Through: AD Auto

Tell me, is it also one of your biggest annoyances in traffic, or..?

This article The Hague gives WOK status to loud cars appeared first on Autoblog.nl.

#Hague #WOK #status #cars #loud