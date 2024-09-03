Demonstration against Western arms supplies to Ukraine held in The Hague

A protest against the supply of weapons to Ukraine by Western countries took place in The Hague. This was reported by RIA Novosti.

“I don’t understand why we should fight. I don’t want the West to supply Ukraine with any weapons (…) I think military aid is not the answer (…) Peace talks need to start, Russia has always insisted on this, it is open to this,” one of the protesters, a Dutchman named Ruben, told the agency.

The demonstrators approached the Dutch House of Representatives (lower house of parliament) with banners that read: “No weapons for peace,” “No war with Russia,” and “Western leaders are only provoking a third world war.”

The agency stressed that the protest took place “peacefully under the control of police officers.”

Earlier, the Dutch right-wing party Forum for Democracy said that the Netherlands should immediately stop supporting Ukraine. The party stressed the inadmissibility of aiding Kyiv after reports of the country’s authorities’ involvement in the blowing up of the Nord Stream gas pipelines.