The Hague court recognized the absence of direct fault of Russia in the incident with flight MH17

The Hague court recognized the lack of direct responsibility and guilt of Russia as the defendant for the incident with the use of the Buk air defense system against flight MH17, only Igor Girkin (Strelkov), Sergey Dubinsky and Leonid Kharchenko appear among the perpetrators. This is reported RIA News.

Judge Hendrik Steenhuis sentenced in absentia those accused of killing 298 people on a Malaysian Boeing 777 to life imprisonment. The court also estimated the total compensation for relatives of the victims of the downing of flight MH17 at 16 million euros.

On Thursday, November 17, the hearing of the District Court of The Hague began, during which the verdict in the case of the Boeing crash was read out. The court ruled that the cause of the tragedy was the launch of a missile from the Buk anti-aircraft missile system (SAM) near the village of Pervomaisky. Oleg Pulatov, one of the accused and ex-subordinates of Girkin, was acquitted. The judges believe that MH17 was shot down by mistake, confusing it with a military aircraft.

The Boeing 777 aircraft en route from Amsterdam to Kuala Lumpur crashed on July 17, 2014 in the territory controlled by the DPR authorities.