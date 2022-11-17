The Hague court ruled that flight MH17 was shot down by a Buk air defense missile system from under Pervomaisky

The Boeing 777 flight MH17 was shot down from the Buk anti-aircraft missile system (SAM) from the village of Pervomayskoye. Such a verdict was issued by the Hague court, which considered the case of the crash of a Malaysian aircraft in Ukraine in July 2014. This is reported TASS.

“The court is of the opinion that Boeing crashed while launching a missile from the Buk air defense system from a field near the village of Pervomaisky. At the same time, all 298 people on board were killed, ”decided the Dutch judge Hendrik Steinhuis.

On December 21, 2021, the Dutch prosecutor’s office accused Russia of being involved in the plane crash. Oleg Pulatov, a lieutenant colonel of the reserve of the Russian Airborne Forces, accused in this case, said that he was innocent and asked to be acquitted. The previous hearing in the case took place on June 10, 2022.

Boeing 777 “Malaysian Airlines”, en route from Amsterdam to Kuala Lumpur, crashed on July 17, 2014 in the territory controlled by the authorities of the DPR. There were 298 people on board, all of them died. According to the prosecution, the liner was shot down by the Buk air defense missile system, which is in service with the 53rd anti-aircraft missile brigade stationed in the Kursk region.