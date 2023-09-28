Extinction Rebellion is still blocking The Hague completely. And it will remain that way for a while now that there is talk of tents on the road.

The Hague is being ravaged by the blockers of Extinction Rebellion. Today that club walked the roads of the royal city again to make their point. The police have thrown in the towel and so you had to avoid the A12/Utrechtsebaan like the plague. Especially since the blockers are targeting the tunnels of the Utrechtsebaan to sit there. And all this during the evening rush hour, which makes The Hague a fun challenge for commuters who want to go home.

Eventually the police arrive on the scene and do what the police always do: put the Extinction Rebellion people in a bus (an old one that runs on diesel, by the way) and kick them out again at the ADO stadium. Then they too can go home, hopefully cycling and after a visit to the Ekoplaza. Preparing for the next day that The Hague will become chaos again due to this blocking thing. ER believes it is time to remove an intermediate step from that process.

According to Region15 Extinction Rebellion is considering not going home anymore. The demonstrators are considering putting tents in the tunnel tube, probably to block it day and night. Because you have to make your message clear, of course. There has not yet been a response from the police or municipality regarding this wish for marathon blocking, because just like the entire demonstration, the question is of course what you can do. The mayor of The Hague in any case, it is well done because the blocking people require a lot of police officers, police officers who have to worry about other things to keep society safe.

Extinction Rebellion will keep people busy for a while in the royal city.

