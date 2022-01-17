Excuses very close. These are the ones that came from the Aia top to Milan after the mistakes made by the referee Marco Serra, 39 years old from Turin. Errors made, among other things, in front of Andrea Gervasoni, the deputy of the Florentine designator Gianluca Rocchi, present in the stands at San Siro for Milan-Spezia. AC Milan, having recognized the absence of malice in the mistakes – albeit serious – of the referee, would have accepted the apology.

The stop

–

Beyond the apologies, which had also arrived in the post-match from the referee himself, it is clear, however, that there will be consequences. For the canceled goal that unleashed the Rossoneri’s anger, of course, but not only: a performance, his with too many faults, including the penalty not seen from the field. So Serra will be stopped, but not only: all his shortcomings suggest a stop that could last for more than two days. The whistle, considered a good professional, is one of the ‘young’ who are designated by the “coach” of the Rocchi referees because of possible growth. In this case he had been given a guarantee which, on paper, did not seem to be among the most complicated of the day. And it would not be – incidentally – the only one stopped: a possible stop in sight also for the assasi uncertain Maggioni seen in Rome-Cagliari.