The Hague and Amsterdam are preparing for unrest around the Morocco-Spain World Cup match

The municipalities of The Hague and Amsterdam are taking measures in preparation for the World Cup match between Morocco and Spain at 4 p.m. on Tuesday. At previous matches in Morocco, rioters caused a nuisance in these cities, and the police had to intervene hard. In both cities, the police act side by side with youth workers, street coaches and neighborhood parents.

In The Hague, the police will be “even more visible” on the street than at previous matches, according to a spokesperson. In addition, the police have issued a dozen warning letters to rioters who have not previously committed a criminal offense but have come under the radar of law enforcement. If they misbehave, they can get an area ban. Other measures have been taken, but the municipality does not want to “show the back of the tongue”, a spokesperson reports when asked: “If we say that we close a street at 3 o’clock, the rioters will of course come there at 2.30 a.m.” .

In Amsterdam, the Mercatorplein, Plein 40-45 and part of the Burgemeester de Vlugtlaan are being redesignated as a security risk area, where the police will have a “visible and invisible presence”. Anyone entering the areas can be searched. In addition, the municipality reports that a German water cannon will be present on Mercatorplein. The Dutch water cannons are out of action due to technical problems. A spokesman for the municipality confirms this NRC.

Read also Angry Moroccan Dutch after football riots: ‘You are ruining our future’

