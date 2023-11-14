In The Hague Affairs is counting down we are looking forward to the elections on November 22. From the large conference table at the The Hague editorial office, we are with you every day and discuss the latest campaign news with our The Hague reporters.

In this episode you will hear from Christiaan Pelgrim about the SP election campaign: why does Lilian Marijnissen fail to take advantage of the typical SP themes that dominate this campaign? Petra de Koning explains the role physical and mental fitness play in the campaign. And data editor Nina Eshuis takes us into the world of plagiarism, ChatGPT and crazy election programs.

Do you have questions, suggestions or ideas about our journalism? Please email our ombudsman at [email protected].

Read further

The SP is receiving many difficult questions this campaign

The thickest election manifestos ever: cut, paste and spar with parties with ChatGPT

This is stated in the 2023 election manifestos