It is the middle of the night and the results of the House of Representatives elections are largely known. The campaign is over. And Geert Wilders’ PVV is now the largest party in the Netherlands.

Pim van den Dool, Rik Rutten and Marko de Haan join Floor Boon to explain the results. You will hear how the four-way battle was decided and what should happen next. With contributions from Lamyae Aharouay, Guus Valk, Wafa Al Ali who followed party meetings.

Do you have questions, suggestions or ideas about our journalism? Then email our ombudsman at [email protected].