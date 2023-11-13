In The Hague Affairs is counting down we are looking forward to the elections on November 22. From the large conference table at the The Hague editorial office, we are with you every day and discuss the latest campaign news with our The Hague reporters.

In this episode you will hear from Mark Lievisse Adriaanse about the conclusions of NRC’s major neighborhood survey: why is Pieter Omtzigt so popular? Marko de Haan talks about the second RTL debate with Marko de Haan. And Philip de Witt Wijnen tells us about Frans Timmermans’ campaign.

Do you have questions, suggestions or ideas about our journalism? Please email our ombudsman at [email protected].

NRC spoke to 336 voters in 24 neighborhoods and sees a country that is turning inward.