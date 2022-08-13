Killnet Hacker Says Lockheed Martin Has Been Working With NASA For Over 10 Years

The founder of Killnet spoke about the information obtained during the hacking of the website of the American military-industrial company Lockheed Martin, in an interview with RT.

“The most important thing we got was cooperation with the NASA space corporation,” the hacker said. According to him, the company has been closely cooperating with the NASA satellite system for more than 10 years. “We received more than 9 gigabytes of various information,” he added.

At the same time, Lockheed Martin denies a hack that gave access to information about workers. “Okay, but what will they tell their employees that all their data has been sold on the dark web for five bucks per login for 34 hours?” the hacker asked.

On August 1, the former leader of the Russian hacker group Killnet, known under the pseudonym KillMilk, announced the start of a series of cyberattacks on Lockheed Martin. He promised to publish the personal data of the company’s employees and threatened them with persecution. The Killnet group joined the attack on Lockheed Martin.