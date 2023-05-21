The Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU), General Valery Zaluzhny, was seriously wounded at the beginning of the month and may leave his post. This was announced on Sunday, May 21, by a representative of the hacker group “Joker DPR” with reference to his agents in the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

He clarified that the commander-in-chief stopped appearing in public after a series of strikes inflicted by Russian units on some military facilities in Ukraine.

“Information about the state of his health in Ukraine is being blocked at the direction of Western curators so as not to undermine morale,” the hacker said in a comment. “RIA News”.

Earlier, in his Telegram channel, a representative of the hacker group wrote that Zaluzhny had undergone several complex operations and his state of health is unlikely to allow him to continue commanding troops. At the same time, according to him, Ukrainian propaganda uploads old photos of the military man, since the Western patrons of Kyiv do not allow the Kyiv authorities to disseminate information about the injury.

“Everyone understands that without him there is no chance of success for the Ukrainian army at all,” the hacker said.

A day earlier, Deputy Defense Minister of Ukraine Anna Malyar said that Zaluzhny continues to fulfill his duties. According to her, reports of the death of the Ukrainian commander-in-chief are aimed at demoralizing the Ukrainian troops.

On May 10, the head of the military committee, Admiral Rob Bauer, during the opening of the meeting, informed the participants of the event that Zaluzhny would not join the committee due to the “tense operational situation.”

After that, information about the liquidation of Ukrainian generals, including Zaluzhny, appeared in the information field. For her part, Anna Malyar denied reports of the death of the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Since February 24, 2022, Russia has been conducting a special operation to protect the Donbass, whose residents refused to recognize the results of the 2014 coup d’état in Ukraine. The decision to hold it was made against the backdrop of an aggravation of the situation in the region due to shelling by Ukrainian troops.