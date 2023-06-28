Starting tapes for the AI ​​Hackathon, a two-day event scheduled for 4 and 5 July next which will see over 50 professionals challenge each other in the development of solutions based on artificial intelligence to optimize the automotive distribution customer journey. Launched by MotorK, specialized in SaaS solutions for automotive retail, the project is part of the broader roadmap of the Group which has decided to put innovation at the center of its core business with an investment of 37% of 2022 turnover in R&D.

A meeting point for tech teams

In addition to stimulating creativity and accelerating innovation, the hackathon will be an important meeting point for the company’s tech teams from all over Europe who will be able to meet, discuss and acquire new skills thanks to the collaboration with mentors and more senior figures in a context that breaks with traditional schemes. “Innovation has always been the key to our business and we want to continue leading the industry with the development of cutting-edge solutions for automotive distribution” explains Marco Marlia, CEO and Co-Founder of MotorK. “The first edition of our Hackathon reflects MotorK’s constant tension towards the future and is the demonstration of how the company can count on a close-knit group of professionals ready to get involved to build together the best solutions which will then be created for our clients. Our tech resources will combine skills and creativity to think up proposals that exploit the potential of artificial intelligence, demonstrating how a format is both competitive and cooperative may reveal an effective accelerator of innovative and unconventional ideas”.

Eight working groups

The challenge of this first edition will involve eight working groups, made up of heterogeneous and multidisciplinary teams of Product Managers, Backend and Frontend Engineers, Data Engineers, QA Engineers, Fullstack Engineers, Data Analysts, Product Designers and Software Developers. From 12 on 4 July to 12 on the following day, at the company’s HUB in Milan, the participants will be busy creating prototypes of innovative solutions to optimize SparK Platform, the first SaaS platform for the automotive industry capable of managing the digitization of the activities of dealerships and car manufacturers in an integrated way, from those of lead management to after-sales services. At the end, an internal commission of experts chaired by Marco Marlia and Yair Pinyan, Chief R&D Officer, will evaluate the projects according to criteria such as impact on the business, efficiency of the prototype created and creation of value for the customer.