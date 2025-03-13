Although Jorge Pardo (1963) declare that “the works of art are real, not philosophical issues,” there is the question of what such reality is and that, in a aberrant or Borgian way, can lead us to abysmal specularity. Certainly, this Great Recognition Artist … international, It seeks to place the viewer in a physical and even sensual, ornamental space, without a complex of guilt, radically aesthetic.

It could be affirmed, with a praiseful tone, that it is deliberately superficial, knowing that this means thinking about strata and skins. The logic he develops has to do with the sensation rather than with the meaning, with relocation after the ‘ostranenie’ theme Shklovsky What retakes George Stolz In the intelligent text he has prepared for the sample in the Elba Benítez Gallery.

This Creator does not roar in the ‘disturbing strangeness’ Freudiana; On the contrary, its facilities and all its works are hospitable, sensual, outside of any gothic drift. I remember the enthusiasm that raised the intervention that brown in the entrance, cafeteria and bookstore of the Center for Arts of New York, With those tiles of bright colors that seemed to put aside any aesthetic of the traumatic, precisely when a short time later the world would be marked by the attack on the twin towers.

In the Madrid gallery, Pardo welcomes us with A soil covered with ceramic pieces In a sympathetic ‘Puzzle’ multicolored, while, in another room, a set of lamps share space with a series of paintings in which countless lines speech their gaze. We inevitably feel the impulse to approach the ‘pictorial’ surface to try to understand how that has been done, fascinated by the hyperbolic ornament.

In its line.

In the images, different proposals from Jorge Pardo in Elba Benítez

G. Elba Benítez



This creator has been able to draw creative leaks beyond the rigidity of the disciplines. In no case folds modernist orthodoxy, nor falls into the mere postmodern eclecticism. His imaginary moves with development From the architectural to design, materializing brilliant public projects.

In 2007 he created for Elba Benítez The permanent installation Gran Vía 67 In an apartment and now, in which it is his first sample in the gallery, he shows interest again in generating places that we can inhabit. In a sense, Pardo takes up the political, philosophical and vital issue of hospitality.

Jorge Pardo Elba Benítez Gallery. Madrid. C/ San Lorenzo, 11. Until April 30. Four stars.

When hatred abroad is intensified in many parts of the world, art can host, without falling into perogruldas, inviting us to draw lines that allow strive without violence, following the trail of a possible beautiful life.