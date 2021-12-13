Experts have revealed a common habit among Russians in preparation for the New Year. The results of a study conducted by the Delivery Club food delivery service and the ResearchMe analytical center were received by Lenta.ru on Monday, December 13th.

The survey involved 1,500 residents of Russian cities with a population of over 100 thousand people over 16 years old. Thus, almost 40 percent of the respondents noted that they either cook only part of the dishes for the New Year’s table, or do not do it at all. Most of them (73 percent) hope that their relatives will be behind the stove.

In addition, more than half of the respondents said that their habits in preparing for the New Year have changed over the past 5-10 years. So, the tradition of independently preparing dishes for the festive table began to gradually go away since 2011. Now almost every fourth respondent (24 percent) buys ready-made food in a store or orders it at home. At the same time, food delivery is a more preferable option for women than for men.

Most often, for the New Year’s table, Russians order dishes from Italian and Russian cuisine, and the time freed from cooking is mainly spent with family and friends, watching entertainment shows and films, preparing for a holiday or cleaning.

Earlier in December, Russians listed the most unfortunate gifts for the New Year. According to the survey, the most unsuccessful were the “unnecessary” wardrobe items: T-shirts, robes and socks. This conclusion was reached by 5 percent of the respondents.