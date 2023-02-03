Have we gotten used to losing? We lost half of our territory, we lose in the sports world, in the trade balance, in the fight against poverty, against corruption, we lose to organized crime, we lose, we lose.

We are descended from a successful race So when do we deviate from the path and let our guard down?

Our grandparents never gave up, they overcame a thousand obstacles to get their family forward, they went through the vicissitudes of the moment; despite the uphill of the time they had to live, they found solutions where it seemed that there were none, they fought, they fought and in the end they won. That is why we are what we are, that is why we are where we are.

And here, in this Mexico of greatness, in this Mexico that despite those bastard sons who for decades have tried to destroy it, who have plundered it, fleeced it, CONTINUES ON STANDING resisting the attacks of personal ambitions and foreign ideologies.

NOT!! The habit of losing did not come to Mexico to stay and those who have already adopted it as a doctrine will have to change their paradigm to assume a role of winners, a role worthy of all authentic Mexicans.

We are winners, even though we don’t all recognize it. We are winners, and our nation requires us to realize it, accept it, and act accordingly.

For a dignified and united Mexico, let’s make a pact.

Thanks.