The Australian Grand Prix will see the return to the track of two German drivers, excluded from the last race in Jeddah for different reasons: while Aston Martin will welcome Sebastian Vettel, who will officially debut this season in Melbourne after recovering from Covid-19, the Haas will deploy again Mick Schumacher. The son of the seven-time world champion, in fact, had not participated in the only race in Saudi Arabia as a precaution after the violent accident occurred in qualifying. Having had no physical consequences after the impact, the number 47 is now ready to compete regularly in the Australian test.

However, what happened in Jeddah will have technical repercussions at Albert Park: Haas will show up without the spare car. Therefore, in the unfortunate case of further accidents or damages of various kinds, the pilots of the US manufacturer will not have a ‘fallback’. This was confirmed directly by the team principal Günther Steinerwho explained the reasons that led the team to give up the forklift after receiving the damaged car of the German from Saudi Arabia at the Melbourne paddock: “The situation with the spare parts is as we expected for the second race after a big accident – he has declared – we have it all, but we don’t have an abundance of pieces. As a result, we sent the car back to Europe in order to have it ready for Imola. We had to bring it here first due to customs formalities; at that point, once ascertained, it could be sent back, and is currently on the way back ”.

However, despite this heavy limit, Steiner advised his drivers not to take a more conservative approach for this weekend: “I think you can’t have a different approach – he added – the pilots are aware of the situation, now there is no replacement, but this can happen sometimes. I’m not panicking and if something happens we’ll deal with it as it comes. Can not be said ‘Go out there and drive slowly’it doesn’t make sense, exactly how to take unnecessary risks“.