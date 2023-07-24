Good in qualifying, bad in the race

The Hungarian Grand Prix somehow repeated a story already seen in the house Haas during the first ten races of this season: good results in qualifying, especially by Nico Hülkenberg, which translate into placings outside the points zone for both drivers of the US team. A very brief description which however materialized once again at the Hungaroring, again against the German number 27.

No surprises for Hülkenberg

Started from tenth position in the first qualifying with the new format, thus reaching the top-10, Hülkenberg even gained a position at the start, only to jeopardize all hopes of a placement in the points zone starting from the first pit stop, with a slump in performance that turned into a 14th place finish, defending himself from the return of Tsunoda in the final laps: “We weren’t good enough in the racewhich it’s nothing newdeep down we knew it and we expected it – he has declared – to be honest though, I think today we made a better impression compared to the last Sunday races, so I’m not too disappointed considering this is one of the toughest races of the season in terms of non stop cornering and not much rest for the tires or the driver. We weren’t too far from riders who were in the points, so maybe it was a little better than I expected today.”.

Total disappointment for Magnussen

Comeback devoid of particular satisfaction, however, for Kevin Magnussen. Starting from 19th position, the Dane opted for a two-stop strategy to finish 17th at the finish: “I don’t feel very good about the results, it’s a disappointing day for us – He admitted – I had no pace on the hard tyres, we had two long stints on the hards and we probably should have made three stops. We always try to learn something from each race and will try to do something different for Belgium. At this point it is important to be patient and wait for some updates. We have to keep calm and move on to the next race.”