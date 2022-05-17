It turns out officially investigated the gynecologist of the dead woman in Palermo. For the mom in the eighth month of pregnancy an illness that could not be linked to his interesting state was fatal. The doctor followed her throughout her pregnancy and she works in the Gynecology and Obstetrics department of the “Buccheri – La Ferla” hospital in Palermo.

The prosecutor has registered only one person in the register of suspects in the criminal file opened to understand why Caterina Todaro died. And with her also the little girl, whom they should have called Desirè, who she carried in her womb when she suddenly died at home.

The person entered in the register of suspects is the gynecologist who followed the woman throughout her pregnancy, a 41-year-old doctor who practices freelance and also works in the department of Gynecology and Obstetrics of the “Buccheri – La Ferla” hospital in Palermo. Hospital where the woman died on May 5th.

The 38-year-old mother from Palermo and the baby girl she was carrying died. The woman had a fatal illness in the house. The autopsy conducted on her body revealed that the causes of death could not be linked to her pregnancy.

Unfortunately, however, the little girl she was carrying in her womb. Doctors went to great lengths to deliver her with an emergency caesarean section, but she was stillborn. According to her autopsy, her heart stopped beating moments after her mother died.

The gynecologist of the dead woman in Palermo has been investigated, an act due according to the Prosecutor’s Office

The doctor is now being investigated for manslaughter and termination of pregnancyan act due according to the Prosecutor’s Office.

To understand the causes of the death of the 38-year-old, who died of cardiac arrest in a patient with hemorrhagic shockcardiac tamponade from aortic fissure, the results of the examinations will have to be awaited histological on the samples taken and the examinations of the clinical documentation.