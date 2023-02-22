Gynecologist Nelken: candy for flavoring the vagina can mask dangerous infections

American gynecologist Rebecca Nelken warned about the dangers of vaginal candy, which was recently introduced by 43-year-old reality TV star and entrepreneur Kourtney Kardashian. About candy to flavor the vagina, she talked with the HypeBae edition.

Lemme Purr pineapple gummies, which supposedly keep female genitals “fresh and good tasting,” may mask dangerous infections, the expert said. “A healthy vagina smells exactly like it should, it does not need additional support. A change in the color of the discharge, its volume or smell can be a sign of dysbiosis, infection, or worse. It will be dangerous for health if these symptoms are treated with sweets, and not go to the doctor, ”she explained.

Nelken pointed out that there is no normal vaginal odor. “Each smells different, the smell and taste depend on secretions, sweat, the presence of bacteria on the skin,” she said, adding that the smell and color of this organ is also affected by the menstrual cycle, diet, antibiotic or hormonal drugs, the presence or absence of diseases, as well as stress.

Kourtney Kardashian introduced candy in early February. Her subscribers on social networks immediately criticized the novelty: such a proposal, they believe, implies that by default the smell of the vagina is unpleasant.