He allegedly simulated sexual intercourse for diagnostic purposes using practices he developed but never compared with other medical colleagues.

This would be the truth of MT, the gynecologist from Savona, under house arrest since last Monday, in the meantime suspended as a precaution by the ASL 2, provided today to the judge for preliminary investigations, Emilio Fois, and to the public prosecutor, Marco Cirigliano , the magistrate who coordinated the investigation of the flying squad.

A long interrogation, today’s one, which lasted for almost two hours, where the gynecologist, assisted by the lawyer Andrea Frascherelli, provided his own version of the facts, answering the investigating judge’s questions, without making use of the right not to answer.

The doctor is under house arrest on charges of aggravated sexual assault for having practiced, during visits to patients, actions that would have gone further, resulting in the hypothesis of sexual abuse. He charges, these, all rejected by the 59-year-old gynecologist, who carries out activities in private practice and in the Gynecology and Obstetrics department of the San Paolo hospital in Savona. According to his version, his actions were carried out on consenting patients with sexual dysfunction. “My client – lawyer Andrea Frascherelli commented at the end of the interrogation – showed maximum willingness to cooperate and clarified the facts according to his own version, rejecting any accusation of violence”.

The story, however, would be complicated: the number of women, ready to denounce the doctor, has increased. After the first three, who filed a lawsuit starting the police investigation, four other women have already contacted the police station to file a complaint. The file, in the hands of the investigators, is full-bodied and is accompanied by the videos recorded during the environmental interceptions. Video, which according to the investigators, would leave no doubts about the doctor’s “unorthodox” behavior and the fact that the patients (contrary to what the gynecologist claimed in the interrogation) were not consenting. Then there would be the advice of a gynecologist who, having viewed the images, would have confirmed that those practices are not allowed.

«The idea that I have – the defense attorney Frascherelli reiterated again – is that this is a very technical case, to be clarified. We are talking about an esteemed professional who has been working with patients for more than thirty years. Today he presented his own version, rejecting any accusation of violence ».