The most important vitamins for women’s health were listed by Melanya Mailyan, a gynecologist, ultrasound diagnostician, specialist in aesthetic gynecology, to Moslenta. According to her, these are vitamins A, C, D, E and a complex of B vitamins.

“Vitamin D is a universal fighter that is responsible for almost all functions in the body. Helps to strengthen the immune system, has anti-inflammatory and antioxidant effects. It also has a positive effect on the cardiovascular system and the menstrual cycle,” Mailyan explained. Vitamin A also has an antioxidant effect, she says. To maintain an early pregnancy, as well as for successful ovulation, vitamin E is necessary. Vitamin C and B vitamins, respectively, affect the appearance of the skin and the health of the cardiovascular system.

The doctor attributed calcium, omega-3 acids, magnesium, zinc and iron to useful trace elements. Their regular use helps prevent osteoporosis, the formation of cholesterol plaques, reduces stress levels and maintains healthy muscles. “A prophylactic course of iron is recommended for women during the year due to blood loss during menstruation,” the gynecologist noted.

