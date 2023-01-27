The gynecologist allegedly admitted that he didn’t know how to do the surgery he needed. Viviana Delego died after hysterectomy

Viviana Delego she lost her life at just 41, after giving birth to her twins and a hysterectomy. The husband asks for light to be shed on what happened and for justice to be done for his wife.

James Hoodthis is the name of the man, declared that the doctor had no idea how to intervene to save his wife:

I want the truth about what happened to my wife to be established. I owe it to my pain, but also to that of my children. The gynecologist didn’t know how to operate on her.

The man stressed that he will not stop until the truth comes out, not only on the drama that happened at the Brindisi hospital, but on theentire pregnancy.

He explained that before being admitted to the Perrino hospital, he had spent Three days (from 7 to 9 December) to the Miulli di Acquaviva delle Fonti for bleeding. She was later discharged and returned to the emergency room four days later (December 13), but doctors did not admit her. On 17 December she was admitted to the Brindisi hospital.

My wife was alive at home and doing well. I need to know everything.

After the cesarean, Viviana Delego was affected by a hemorrhage and the hospital team gave her massive transfusions. The head physician of the gynecology department was not present in the hospital and according to the clinical documentation, the gynecologist on duty would have admitted to not being able to perform the surgery urgently needed and would seek help from the General Surgery Department.

5 days after the operation, for the removal of the uterus, the woman is died in the intensive care unit.

If the husband proceeds with a complaint, the Public Prosecutor will investigate to establish the responsibility of doctors and to understand what the health conditions of the woman were before hospitalization and if they were already compromised.