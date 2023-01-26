Viviana died after giving birth in Brindisi. Primary and deputy were missing

The news story related to the death of a womanright away after childbirth happened at the Perrino hospital Of Toastshas become topical again and has probably brought out the true motivation of the death Of Viviana Delegothe 40-year-old who had just given birth two twins and who lost her life 5 days after giving birth. There Asl – we read in the Corriere della Sera – he had filed without moving no charge. But now new ones are popping up background: the gynecologist who assisted her in the hospital, in fact, would have asked the primary Of General surgeryOf remove the uterus of the woman as he is unable to perform the operation. And again: that same day, December 17, 2022, in the department of Gynecology who was in charge of the patient, were absent be the primarybe there his deputywho could have done that operation, according to what the same suggests surgeon intervened urgently in a report sent on December 20 to the health director of garrison.

A document – continues the Corriere – which contains the history of a dramatic morningfinished with hysterectomy, or the removal of the whole reproductive systempracticed by the surgeon in an attempt to put an end to a copious bleeding followed at Caesarean section happened shortly before. The tragic story of Viviana Delego has also moved Pope francesco that at Christmas, with a phone call, he tried to comfort Giacomo Cofano, the young husband of the teacher. The request for intervention, as highlighted in the report, was due to a «emergency in a patient with hypovolemic shock (rapid decrease in the volume of circulating blood, ed) from postpartum bleeding. Viviana Delego gonna die then in intensive care five days later the intervention. No other responsibilities of any kind in the management of the patient can now be assumed. It will be there power of attorneypossibly to have to express whether the family of Viviana decides to submit a exposed.

