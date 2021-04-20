Before the pandemic, Alejandro Binay, owner of Saturn Gym Fitness, in San Cristóbal, averaged the 700 partners. The coronavirus led him to move on to just 70. With the employees he had he had to “reach an economic arrangement to dispense with his services” when, in March of last year, the quarantine forced him to suspend the activity. However, in November decided to bet on the item again when the restriction was lifted. “He was lazy and only now was he starting to lift. Brake again it is unsustainable”, Laments Binay, referring to the new measure that the closure of City gyms from this Tuesday until April 30. Not satisfied with the decision, he filed an appeal for protection to avoid the ban.

“I am a lawyer and in 2015 I decided to open the gym. A nice work group was put together but today only my wife and I are left “, he tells Clarion Binay.

It says that in the more than 7 months that were closed during 2020 they contracted debts. “The electric service They billed it as if the place had been working 100%. We owe 250 thousand pesos. The same happened with gas, water and ABL ”, warns the lawyer.

Despite this, on November 2, when the activity was allowed again, they reopened their doors. To do this, they invested in reconditioning spaces for ensure social distancing and also in signaling, among other details, which were key to respecting the protocols.

The Saturn gym, in San Cristóbal, lost more than 600 members due to the pandemic. Its owner filed a writ of amparo. Photo: Constanza Niscovolos

“Our capacity was 36 people per hour and we hadn’t even reached that number. We take great care of ourselves, we follow all the rules “says Binay.

However, as of this Tuesday the gyms of the City that do not have outdoor spaces must close. In principle, until April 30. Although the fear of many is that the restriction will spread. “It is getting very complicated. It would have been more profitable to close and sell the machines before, I wanted to continue betting, but with these new measures it is not possible, “he says.

According to his account, after the Decree of Necessity and Urgency (DNU) 241/2021, which suspends recreational and sports activities in closed spaces, was known, he filed the amparo in the Federal Administrative Contentious Court No. 9 of the City.

“What I ask is a declarative action that distinguishes recreational and sports activities of those of the gyms and that, consequently, these spaces continue with their capacity of 30% ”, explains Binay.

On the other hand, it requests that the ban be declared unconstitutional. “It is not proven that gyms are places where Covid 19 is transmitted. For this reason, it goes against the right to carry out a legal activity ”, he maintains. And he says that he also presented a precautionary measure to rescind the ban until the substantive issue is resolved.

It clarifies that the scope of the resolution of the amparo is particular, but that later others can adhere. “I am part of a group created in a pandemic, the Unión de Gimnasios Argentinos (UGA). We are 152 gyms. If the protection goes away they will adhere ”, he remarks.

According to data from the Argentine Gymnasium Chamber (CGA), 1,600 out of 8,000 gyms they had to lower the blind forever during 2020 ..

He would like to achieve it but says he is not hopeful. He knows that if things don’t go well, in the medium term he is going to have to leave the business. “If my orders are not accepted and on April 30 we do not reopen, most likely we will have to close permanently. This situation cannot be tolerated ”, he adds.

