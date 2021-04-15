From left to right: Frida Sofía, Alejandra Guzmán and Enrique Guzmán. GETTY IMAGES

The revelation that the model Frida Sofía has made this week about her family has made the Guzmán-Pinal dynasty tremble once again. The 29-year-old has accused her grandfather, the Mexican singer and actor Enrique Guzmán, of having sexually abused her since she was five years old. “He groped me”, he burst into tears in an interview on the program The minute my destiny changedby Gustavo Adolfo Infante. The confession, which includes Guzmán’s mistreatment of his ex-wife, the iconic actress Silvia Pinal, has unleashed a trail of accusations among members of the powerful clan of Mexican entertainment.

Daughter of the Latin American song star Alejandra Guzmán, Frida Sofía defines her grandfather as “a very disgusting, very abusive man” who “always” scared her. “What he did to me is a crime. The most disgusting thing of all is that when you are so young and they tell you that this is what a grandfather does to his granddaughter that he loves her, at that age you have no idea, no conscience, and it becomes normal “, reveals by first time the Mexican socialite. Through tears, he tells of the shame he felt at the abuse: “How disgusting, but on some occasion he already begins to feel rich because they are touching your private parts. That’s why I kept quiet about it because I said: So, am I sick or what’s up? ”.

Enrique Guzmán, 78, has denied the story and accused his granddaughter of having to receive psychiatric treatment: “I am not a degenerate. I am a gentleman”. Although at first, he also threatened to sue Frida Sofía, other members of the family have denied that he is finally going to do so. Alejandra Guzmán issued a video statement in which she defends her father from her daughter’s complaints: “It is very sad to see my father for what is happening because I am also going through these baseless accusations, which are not fair and I offer you, Frida, to fix this in the best way, to find a good therapist ”.

Mother and daughter have long been estranged in a convoluted story that includes drugs, fights and abuse. Frida Sofía maintains that she never knew the maternal side of Alejandra Guzmán, whom she defines as addicted “to all drugs” and even accuses of sleeping with her partner Christian Estrada or throwing bottles at her. The so-called queen of rock in Mexico has in her survival history abortions, depression, cancer and several dozen operations.

Frida Sofía emphasizes that her mother used substances in front of her and that she had sex with men in the same hotel room where she stayed during the tours, from the age of five to 11. Those encounters with Guzmán ended on several occasions, according to the young model, in the abuse of these men towards her. “It started to happen to me again with the men my mother knew and took to the hotel room. When she was asleep or unconscious they would come to touch me. Someone raped me ”, she reveals crying.

After her mother’s rejection of these stories, Frida Sofía has uploaded her version on her Instagram account, where she accumulates 1.6 million followers. There he has posted a harsh statement: “Mom, it saddens me to see that you continue with the charade when you know perfectly who he is. You know that he raped and punched my grandmother, you cried at the thought of her little purple eyes, he pulled his teeth at you, he always abused you ”.

The young woman has posted a video fragment in which Guzmán is seen admitting that his father hit Silvia Pinal. The 89-year-old actress, a pioneer of the theater, consecrated as Luis Buñuel’s muse and one of the most important interpreters in Mexico, has broken her silence these days. “I am not indifferent to what happens within my family bosom. Frida, your grandmother loves you intensely. We need both, ”wrote Pinal, asking his granddaughter to stay away from the means to resolve this situation.

Frida Sofía, who has said she is very proud of the courage to finally tell about the abuse, has assured that with her “the chain of silence is broken.” “As much as you drive me crazy like so many relatives of victims do that their only answer is that they have mental problems,” he wrote on his networks. Mexico is the OECD country with the highest rates of child abuse, with 5.4 million cases per year. The show business scandal has jumped into the political arena, where the deputy for Morena Sergio Mayer has invited Frida Sofía to denounce the alleged sexual abuse, since the crime does not prescribe.

Subscribe here to newsletter of EL PAÍS México and receive all the informative keys of the current situation of this country