Reader, I will try to get into Emma Raducanu’s mind (22).

Accompany me in this exercise.

On Tuesday, while facing Karolina Muchva in the second round of the Open of Dubai, Emma Raducanu looked up at the stands and distinguished that miserable.

(Raducanu is a tennis icon in Britain, she is the US Open champion of 2021: she won it from the small picture and that almost never happens; since then, her game has been weighed by multiple injuries and other causes that now I will explain)

Right there, sitting in the first row, there was the guy who on the eve, in a public space in Dubai, he had approached him with the disturbed intention of harassing her.

My mother, there was the guy, wider than long, staring at her, in the facilities of the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Stadium.

What was between them?

A few steps away, the open space of a tennis track.

And not a single barrier.

(And when recovering that image, I recover the scene of Günter patch, an execrable character that, armed with a bone knife, had jumped to the Hamburg track and had stabbed Monica Seles. It ran 1993. Seles was injured in the shoulder blade. Then He was 19 years old and eight Grand Slam titles; after stabbing, he only managed to add a great more).





Terrified, Raducanu broke up crying and told the judge that, with that subject so close, he could not play

Terrified, Raducanu stopped the game, broke down to cry and approached the referee.

He told him that, with that subject in the front line, a few steps away, he could not move on.

Thank God, the security service immediately intervened.

The agents arrested the miserable, expelled him from the facilities and gave the WTA, and the female tennis entity signed the guy: he is already marked on fire, such as cattle.

Public opinion ignores its name, but we know that you can never return to a WTA tournament. He has been banished under the label that corresponds to him:

–Acosador.

And Raducanu?

Well, after a moment of confusion, he dried his tears with a towel, he redirected and continued playing. What he could not do is win the game: he lost it in two sleeves (7-6 (6) and 6-4).

(…)

I imagine Raducanu on the track, minutes after the guy had been expelled from the enclosure. I imagine it trying to recompose her mind and recovering another episode of the past, one from 2022, when another miserable, named Amrit Magar, had walked 23 kilometers, from Harrow to her house in London, to sneak through some door and take a shoe of his father, believing that he belonged to the tennis player (the guy left gifts and letters and even a bouquet of flowers), before being detained and punished with a five -year departure order and 200 hours of community works.

I imagine Raducanu lost in those mental labyrinths and seeing how his career, in other wonderful and very promising times, today no longer starts, there is no way, fear is the worst of torture.